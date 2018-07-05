Oz wave finds Nemos

German wave developer Nemos has been chosen by Carnegie Clean Energy as one of the contributors in the development of a rotary power take-off for the latter’s 1.5MW Albany project off Western Australia.

Nemos said it is working on design and manufacturing solutions for the mechanical power transmission system of Carnegie’s 25-metre diameter, full-scale Ceto6M wave device due to be installed by early 2020.

Related Stories Carnegie surveys Oz wave scene

01 Jun 2018

Carnegie steps up Oz wave

13 Mar 2017 The duo has worked together since 2014, beginning with tank testing campaigns during which Nemos provided a scale power take-off model.

The collaboration became more intense earlier this year with a tank testing campaign at the University of Plymouth in the UK.

Carnegie received an A$19.5m grant from the Western Australia state government last year to design, fabricate and install the next-generation 1.5MW point absorber device.

Image: Ceto6M (Carnegie Clean Energy)