Oz wave finds Nemos

German wave developer Nemos has been chosen by Carnegie Clean Energy as one of the contributors in the development of a rotary power take-off for the latter’s 1.5MW Albany project off Western Australia.

Nemos said it is working on design and manufacturing solutions for the mechanical power transmission system of Carnegie’s 25-metre diameter, full-scale Ceto6M wave device due to be installed by early 2020.

The duo has worked together since 2014, beginning with tank testing campaigns during which Nemos provided a scale power take-off model.

The collaboration became more intense earlier this year with a tank testing campaign at the University of Plymouth in the UK.

Carnegie received an A$19.5m grant from the Western Australia state government last year to design, fabricate and install the next-generation 1.5MW point absorber device.

Image: Ceto6M (Carnegie Clean Energy)

