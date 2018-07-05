Articles Filter

K2 on point for EDF UK wind sale

Consultancy buyers of 49% share in EDF 550MW portfolio

Consultancy K2 Management provided technical due diligence for the buyers of a 49% shareholding in EDF's 550.5MW UK wind portfolio.

Pensions Infrastructure Platform and Dalmore Capital acquired the interest in portfolio, which comprises 23 operational and one under-construction wind farm.

K2 Management reviewed yield assessments and operational issues, civil, electrical and grid design, financial modelling assumptions and cost and performance considerations for life extension opportunities.

K2 Management senior consultant Rowan Hewson said: “Portfolio acquisitions can be home to a challenging amount of data and considerations, so we were delighted to contribute both our technical expertise and our acquisition experience to this substantial transaction.”

Image: EDF

