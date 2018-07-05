Greeks bear onshore gifts

The Greek Regulatory Authority for Energy awarded a total of 171MW to seven wind projects in the country's first onshore wind auction.

Four of the winning projects are in northern Greece, two in the centre of the country and one on the island of Andros.

The auction was oversubscribed, with 14 wind projects totalling 308MW submitting bids.

WindEurope chief policy officer Pierre Tardieu said: “It’s very good to see Greece has implemented an auction system.

“The prices for wind are lower than expected, which shows the industry is regaining confidence in the Greek market and anticipates costs reductions in the short term when these projects will achieve financial closing and contracting.”

However, he added: “But Greece is not there yet. Wind deployment can get even cheaper and Greece can benefit even further from recent major progress in wind technology.

“For this, improvements need to be made to lower the risks and costs of capital.”

Greece announced plans in May this year to auction 2.6GW of renewable energy capacity by 2020. This is in addition to the 2.6GW of wind capacity already installed in Greece.

Image: Pixabay