Vestas wins 72MW China prize

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 72MW to an unnamed wind farm and client in China.

The deal covers 20 V126-3.6MW machines, as well as a three-year active output management 4000 service agreement.

Delivery is expected to start in January 2019, with commissioning expected get underway in May that year.

Vestas China chief financial officer Thomas Keller said: “This order underlines the 4MW platform's beginning momentum in the traditionally 2MW-dominated Chinese market and how Vestas' flexible product portfolio enables new wind projects.”

The project and customer have been undisclosed at the customer's request, Vestas added.

Image: Vestas