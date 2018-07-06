Cables primed at Kriegers

Transmission system operator 50Hertz has pulled in the second Danish-German interconnector cable at the offshore substation of EnBW’s 288MW Baltic 2 project in the Baltic Sea.

The 25km cable connects the substation with its counterpart at the 600MW Kriegers Flak wind farm in Danish waters.

50Hertz and Denmark's Energinet are eyeing full commissioning of the interconnector in the first quarter of 2019.

50Hertz project manager for the Kriegers Flak combined grid solution Elke Kwapis said: “Everybody in our sector knows that the installation of submarine cables is a complex task. In this case we pulled in the cables without any interruption of the operating platform.

“Thanks to the very good cooperation with our colleagues from the Regional Centre North and the platform operator EnBW we have reached this important milestone.”

Image: 50Hertz