Northwester 2 spoils for JDN, Bladt

Jan De Nul has secured a balance of plant construction job and has lined up Danish fabricator Bladt to supply turbine foundations for Parkwind’s 224MW Northwester 2 wind farm off the coast of Belgium.

The marine contractor has been appointed engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor for the project.

25 Apr 2018 Under the deal, Jan De Nul has awarded Bladt a deal to fabricate 23 monopiles and TPs to support the project's MHI Vestas V164-9.5MW hardware, as well as a foundation for the offshore substation.

Preliminary work on the foundations will start on 1 November at Bladt's facility in Aalborg, Denmark.

In the meantime, the company will work with Jan De Nul and Parkwind on design optimisation aimed at lowering the cost of the structures.

The monopiles will be up to 82 metres long and have a diameter of up to eight metres. They will weigh about 1000 tonnes each, Bladt said.

Transition pieces will weigh 189 tonnes, with a length of 20 metres and diameter of 6.8 metres.

Bladt and Semco Maritime secured a turnkey deal for the project's offshore substation in May.

Bladt chief executive Klaus Steen Mortensen said: “We are delighted to have secured these contracts in addition to the contract for the substation, and that Parkwind and Jan de Nul have shown us the confidence to provide the monopiles and transition pieces for the Northwester 2 project.

“We appreciate the close cooperation with Parkwind and Jan de Nul and look forward to strengthening our relationship even further during this project.”

Northwester 2 is scheduled to come online in 2020.

Image (l-r): Klaus Munck Rasmussen and Lars Bender of Bladt, Stan Logghe and Arn Willems from Jan De Nul (credit Bladt)