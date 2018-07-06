Articles Filter

Eon clears Lorg consent hurdle

Dumfries and Galloway Council gives green light for 32.4MW project

Eon has been given the green light by Dumfries and Galloway Council to build the 32.4MW Lorg wind farm in Scotland.

The nine-turbine project will be located east of Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway.

It received access track consent earlier this year from East Ayrshire Council, Eon said.

Eon project manager Hayley Meadley said: “We’re delighted that Dumfries and Galloway Council has granted consent for our wind farm proposal at Lorg. 

“We have worked for several years to design this project, during which time we have taken on board considerations from many stakeholders as well as feedback received from the local community. 

“We look forward to working closely with the council and residents going forward.”

