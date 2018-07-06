Beatrice lines up Mokster

Siem Offshore Contractors has signed up Simon Mokster Shipping vessel Stril Server for walk-to-work duties at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The deal with the Norwegian outfit is for 21 days plus options for activities in the Moray Firth.

The contract will fill a gap in the vessel's schedule until it starts another walk-to-work project, for VBMS, in mid-August, Mokster said.

The deal represents the first time SOC and Mokster have worked together.

Image: Mokster