Beatrice lines up Mokster

Siem Offshore hires Stril Server vessel for 21 days at 588MW project

Beatrice lines up Mokster image 06/07/2018

Siem Offshore Contractors has signed up Simon Mokster Shipping vessel Stril Server for walk-to-work duties at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The deal with the Norwegian outfit is for 21 days plus options for activities in the Moray Firth.

The contract will fill a gap in the vessel's schedule until it starts another walk-to-work project, for VBMS, in mid-August, Mokster said.

The deal represents the first time SOC and Mokster have worked together.

Image: Mokster

