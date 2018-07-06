Welsh tidal musters survey crew

Ocean Ecology has won a tender issued by Anglesey development agency Menter Mon for the marine survey for the proposed up to 240MW Morlais tidal demonstration zone off North Wales.

The Gloucester consultancy will undertake the sub-tidal and intertidal marine ecological survey within the zone, buffer area and inshore cable corridor.

The Morlais project is due to be submitted to Welsh ministers in July 2019 with full consent expected between December 2020 and June 2021.

The project was awarded a £4.2m of European Regional Development Fund grant by the Welsh European Funding Office last year to take it through the consenting process.

Image: Pexels