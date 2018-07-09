Articles Filter

ET homes in on Chile PV

Construction starts on two projects in portfolio of 31.6MW

ET homes in on Chile PV image 09/07/2018

ET Energy has started construction on two new solar projects in Chile, which are part of a wider portfolio of 10 projects in the South American country totalling 31.6MW.

The two new projects, each 3.168MW, are located in the Sixth Region of Chile, south of Santiago.

Construction is expected to be finished within four months.

Work on four more projects is due to start in the coming weeks.

All 10 projects in the portfolio are being developed by ET Energy under Chile's Programme for Distributed Energy.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.