ET homes in on Chile PV

ET Energy has started construction on two new solar projects in Chile, which are part of a wider portfolio of 10 projects in the South American country totalling 31.6MW.

The two new projects, each 3.168MW, are located in the Sixth Region of Chile, south of Santiago.

Construction is expected to be finished within four months.

Work on four more projects is due to start in the coming weeks.

All 10 projects in the portfolio are being developed by ET Energy under Chile's Programme for Distributed Energy.

