Vestas wired to Finnish wind

Vestas and Finnish developer TuuliWatti are collaborating on the 21MW Viinamaki wind farm in Finland which will feature the former's highest-ever turbines supported by cable-stayed tower technology.

The project will comprise five Vestas V150-4.2MW machines with 175-metre hub heights. Delivery is expected to start in the second quarter of 2019.

Vestas and TuuliWatti are also embarking on a 10-year testing programme for the turbines, whereby data collected from Viinamaki will be used for the product certification of the cable-stayed towers

A service agreement stretching over 25 years is also part of the deal.

Vestas northern and central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “Onshore wind is already one of the most competitive power generation sources and Viinamaki shows how innovations across the entire value chain enable Vestas to offer sustainable energy solutions that increase customer value.”

Image: Vestas