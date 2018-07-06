Articles Filter

Fugro digs deep for Hornsea 2

Geotechnical survey at Orsted's 1386MW project off England

Fugro digs deep for Hornsea 2 image 06/07/2018

Fugro has kicked off a geotechnical survey at Orsted's 1386MW Hornsea 2 offshore project off England's east coast.

The work includes seabed and downhole investigations.

Data gathered will support the development of the ground model, assist the design process for the turbine foundations and inform cable route planning for the Hornsea 2 and 3 sites.

Fugro has carried out several marine site characterisation projects at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 site, including geophysical surveys, geotechnical and environmental site investigations, laboratory testing programmes, deployment of a lidar buoy and a range of consultancy services.

