Stocking filled for UK storage
BSR EPC builds battery plant near Bishop's Stortford for SMA Sunbelt Energy
UK outfit BSR EPC has built the 49.99MW Stocking Pelham battery storage project in England for SMA Sunbelt Energy.
The 4500 square-metre project, which is located near Bishop's Stortford, uses SMA's E-house design to house batteries and other equipment.
It comprises seven E-houses, which reduce the site's footprint by 50% compared with using shipping containers, 27 inverters and 150,000 lithium-ion battery cells.
The project is connected to a nearby 400kV substation via a 132kV grid connection.
BSR EPC's work included civil and electrical design, construction and battery installation.
SMA head of project development Enrique Garralaga said: “We decided to work with BSR EPC as principal contractor because of its experience building large-scale projects in tight timescales in the UK.”
SMA Sunbelt Energy is a subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology.
Image: BSR EPC