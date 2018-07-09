Stocking filled for UK storage

UK outfit BSR EPC has built the 49.99MW Stocking Pelham battery storage project in England for SMA Sunbelt Energy.

The 4500 square-metre project, which is located near Bishop's Stortford, uses SMA's E-house design to house batteries and other equipment.

It comprises seven E-houses, which reduce the site's footprint by 50% compared with using shipping containers, 27 inverters and 150,000 lithium-ion battery cells.

The project is connected to a nearby 400kV substation via a 132kV grid connection.

BSR EPC's work included civil and electrical design, construction and battery installation.

SMA head of project development Enrique Garralaga said: “We decided to work with BSR EPC as principal contractor because of its experience building large-scale projects in tight timescales in the UK.”

SMA Sunbelt Energy is a subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology.

Image: BSR EPC