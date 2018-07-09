Acta stars at Arkona

Dutch company Acta Marine has mobilised its recently upgraded Wielingen crew transfer vessel for duties at the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Modification works to double the vessel's capacity to 24 passengers were completed in April.

Wielingen is now providing crew transfers for the inter-array cable installation campaign at Arkona.

“With this modification, we are continuing our provision of up-to-date vessels and abilities, while catering to the growing demand for these types of vessels,” said Acta Marine operations coordinator Kerrie Forster.

Image: Acta Marine