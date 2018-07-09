Danes tackle Egmond blade fix

Alpha Offshore Service is carrying out blade repairs at the 108MW Egmond aan Zee wind farm off the Dutch coast.

The wind farm, which has been operational since 2006, is owned by a 50:50 joint venture between Shell and Nuon called NoordzeeWind.

The work will cover a variety of repairs on about 80 blades depending on the individual unit. Alpha Offshore said.

The range includes tip replacement, laminate repairs, lightning damage and leading edge protection systems upgrades.

Alpha Offshore will supply all the materials needed for the campaign, which started in May and will continue during the summer months.

The company will also project manage the job.

Alpha Offshore chief executive officer Mikkel Lund said: “Due to the harsh environments the offshore turbines operate in strong maintenance and repair strategies are vital to ensure integrity.”

Alpha Offshore is part of the Sparrows Group.

Image: Pixabay