First TPs sail to Borkum 2.2

Manora Logistics has loaded out the first two transition pieces for Trianel’s Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea at the project’s base port in Nordenham.

Seaway Heavy Lifting crane vessel Stanislav Yudin will install the project’s 32 transition pieces.

22 Jun 2017 Each TP weighs 260 tonnes, the logistics company said. Manora will tackle 15 more trips for the project.

All 32 Steelwind Nordenham-manufactured monopiles and transition pieces supplied by a Sif-Smulders joint venture will be installed in a single campaign “until late summer”, Trianel said previously.

Sif produced the primary steel for the transition pieces, while Smulders is responsible for secondary steel and outfitting.

Earlier this month, Stanislav Yudin installed the first monopile at the project site some 45km off the coast of Borkum.

Siem Aimery and Siem Moxie are expected to start installing the project’s NSW-manufactured array cables in August.

The wind farm will feature 32 Senvion 6.3MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully operational before the end of 2019.

The project will export power via the existing substation at the 200MW Borkum West 2.1 wind farm, which went online in 2015.

Trianel holds a 38% share, EWE 37.5% and municipal utility Elektrizitätswerk der Stadt Zürich holds a 24.5% share in the €800m project.

Image: Manora Logistics