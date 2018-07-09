Vesterhav goes local onshore

Vattenfall has selected Danish engineering company Per Aarsleff for the onshore cabling and substations for its 350MW Vesterhav North and South wind complex off Denmark.

Design work will start immediately, with construction expected to get underway in the first quarter of 2019 and end in 2020, the Swedish developer said.

The contract has a value of three-digit million kroner, Vattenfall said.

Aarsleff sectional manager Christian Trier said: “We are pleased to work with Vattenfall to establish cables and substations for the two wind parks.”

Vesterhav Syd and Nord project director Niels Bjært said: “In the choice of contractor for cabling on land and substation, we prioritised experience, quality and price, and we are looking forward to the cooperation with Aarsleff.”

As revealed in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in last month, Energinet has hired GE and Best Trafo to provide reactors for the two substations.

Korea's LS Cable & System will supply internal cabling components, while Germany's Getra will provide transformers.

Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines are lined up for the wind farm.

Vesterhav North and South is due online by 2022.

