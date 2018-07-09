UK clean power 'hits new high'

Renewable energy provided a record 28.1% of the UK's electricity in the second quarter of 2018, according to a report by EnAppSys.

The figure was boosted by high winds and a sunny start to the summer, the energy market analyst said.

Wind farms provided the largest share of renewables generation in the period, with 9.5 terawatt hours (TWh) produced.

The next share came from solar, with a June heatwave contributing to the 5.2TWh total.

Director of EnAppSys Paul Verrill said: “The rise of renewables has been an ongoing trend for some time now and levels of wind generation were very high in the three months to the end of June.”

He added: “Over the past 18 months, several new large offshore wind farms – including the Burbo Bank extension, Dudgeon, Galloper, Race Bank, Rampion and the Walney extension – added significant levels of new wind capacity.

“This has provided momentum for a continued rise in wind generation levels following a slow-down in the construction of onshore wind farms.”

Image: Burbo Bank 2 (reNEWS)