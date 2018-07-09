Articles Filter

Aeolus ship shape for Norther

Upgraded Van Oord installation vessel undergoes successful sea trials

Van Oord installation vessel Aeolus will soon start work on the 370MW Norther offshore wind farm in Belgium following upgrades and successful sea trials.

Aeolus, commissioned by the Dutch marine company in 2014, has been fitted with a new Huisman crane with a lifting capacity of 1600 tonnes.

A reinforced deck, larger spudcans and a helideck have also been installed.

The vessel has been widened, deadweight tonnage increased and accommodation expanded to 99.

Image: Van Oord

