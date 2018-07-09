German duo party at Bobstadt

German companies Zeag Energie and Burgerenergiegesellschaft Boxberg have formally opened the 12MW Bobstadt-Schweigern wind farm in the German state of Hesse.

The project’s four Enercon E-115 turbines, which have 149-metre hub heights and a 207-metre tip heights, were fully commissioned in March, Zeag Energie said.

Construction of the wind farm, which is located north of Mannheim, started in spring 2017.

Bobstadt-Schweigern (pictured) is expected to deliver enough electricity to the grid to supply about 8600 households.

