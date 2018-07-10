Nordex nails 600MW Brazil bounty

Nordex has secured its largest-ever single order from Enel Green Power for the latter’s 595MW Lagoa des Ventos wind farm in Brazil.

The German company will supply 191 AW125 units with variable ratings of between 3MW and 3.15MW.

Hardware will come with concrete towers of 120 metres, which are being produced at a plant in the South American country.

Installation of turbines will start in October next year and Nordex will also provide servicing for two years.

The wind farm is located in the state of Piaui, in the north of Brazil.

The deal brings to 1.9GW Nordex’s installed and under construction capacity in the country.

Image: Nordex