Vestas expands TPI Mexico ties

Blades for V136 turbine to be made at two additional lines in Matamoros

Vestas expands TPI Mexico ties image 10/07/2018

Vestas has exercised an option with blade specialist TPI Composites for two additional manufacturing lines for the V136 turbine in Mexico under an existing multi-year agreement.

TPI will now produce blades from six lines for Vestas at the former's new facility in Matamoros.

Production will start during this quarter of the year, TPI said.

TPI president and chief executive Steve Lockard said: “We are pleased that Vestas has executed its option to add two more production lines with TPI in Mexico for its V136 wind turbine.” 

