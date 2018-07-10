Vestas expands TPI Mexico ties

Vestas has exercised an option with blade specialist TPI Composites for two additional manufacturing lines for the V136 turbine in Mexico under an existing multi-year agreement.

TPI will now produce blades from six lines for Vestas at the former's new facility in Matamoros.

Production will start during this quarter of the year, TPI said.

TPI president and chief executive Steve Lockard said: “We are pleased that Vestas has executed its option to add two more production lines with TPI in Mexico for its V136 wind turbine.”

Image: Vestas