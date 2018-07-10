Petrofac scoops Dutch prize

Petrofac has been awarded a contract by TenneT to supply the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha and optional 700MW Beta offshore HVAC substations off the Netherlands.

As reported last month by subscription-only newsletter reNEWS, the Abu Dhabi outfit will supply the topside and jacket for Alpha with a firm option to build an identical Beta platform.

Alpha is scheduled to become operational in 2021, while Beta is still subject to the tendering of the wind farm concession by the Dutch government and subsequently is scheduled to become operational in 2022.

"We have been involved in a number of projects with TenneT in the North Sea, so are delighted with the opportunity to support them with this key project,” said Petrofac chief commercial officer George Salibi.

“The award of this EU tender builds on our relationship and is further demonstration of Petrofac's expansion into adjacent sectors, including renewable energy."

The total length of the route section from the onshore station at Maasvlakte to Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha is 48 kilometres.

The offshore grid connection consists of two 220kV subsea cables with a capacity of 350MW each.

A call for tenders has been issued for the delivery and installation of onshore and subsea cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha and Beta.

The contracts are expected to be awarded by the autumn.

