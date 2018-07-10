Siemens Gamesa Spain high-five

Siemens Gamesa has secured turbine orders totalling 289MW with five difference customers in Spain.

Three of the clients are Viesgo, Grupo Jorge and Comunidad General de Riegos del Alto Aragon, while the remaining two are described only as “important energy companies” by Siemens Gamesa.

Related Stories Sidrap spins in Indonesia

03 Jul 2018

Siemens Gamesa feasts in Turkey

27 Feb 2018 A total of 92 machines have been ordered for 10 wind farms in Guadalajara, Lugo, Malaga, Zaragoza, Huesca, La Coruna and Cadiz.

Grupo Jorge has ordered 23 3.4-132 turbines for the Coscojar 2 and El Aguila 2 projects located in the Zaragoza towns of Pedrola and Plasencia de Jalon.

The 82MW deal also includes servicing the machines for 10 years.

Viesgo will receive seven 3.4-132 turbines for the 24MW El Marquesado wind farm located in Puerto Real in Cadiz. Operations and maintenance for 15 years is also part of the contract.

Siemens Gamesa will build the 31MW El Balson wind farm for Comunidad General de Riegos del Alto Aragon under an engineering, procurement and construction contract.

The project, located in Gurrea de Gallego, will feature nine 3.4-132 turbines.

An additional 25 turbines – 19 3.4-132 and six 2.1-114 machines – will be supplied to an energy company for three wind farms located in Lugo, Malaga and Guadalajara totalling 79MW.

Another unnamed energy company has ordered 28 2.6-114 turbines for a further three wind farms, two of which are in La Coruna, Siemens Gamesa said.

Image: Siemens Gamesa