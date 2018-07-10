Jack-up switch at Horns Rev 3

Fred Olsen Windcarrier jack-up Brave Tern has been drafted in by lead contractor GeoSea to install turbines at Vattenfall’s 406MW Horns Rev 3 wind farm off Denmark.

The vessel will replace A2Sea jack-up Sea Installer, which is currently carrying out the same work at Otary’s 309MW Rentel off Belgium.

Brave Tern (pictured) is currently in Esbjerg loading out the first of 49 MHI Vestas V164 8.3MW turbines for Horns Rev 3.

Installation of transition pieces is due to run in tandem, with Jan De Nul jack-up Vole Au Vent set to put in place the Smulders and Bladt-made components.

Horns Rev 3 is due online in 2019.

Image: Fred Olsen Windcarrier