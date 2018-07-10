Eolus offloads Norwegian wind

Swedish renewables outfit Eolus is to sell the 30MW Stigafjellet wind farm in Norway to EWZ for €40.7m.

Under the terms of the deal, Eolus will build the facility and EWZ will provide construction finance.

Eolus will also provide technical, operational and administrative services.

The deal is subject to several undisclosed conditions before closing, Eolus said.

Eolus deputy chief executive Marcus Landelin said: “We are also happy that EWZ has entrusted Eolus with managing the wind farm. We see that as a sign of the strength in our asset management services.”

Image: Eolus