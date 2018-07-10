Sumitomo plots Northwester 2 play

Japanese investor Sumitomo is eyeing a stake in the 224MW Northwester 2 wind farm off Belgium.

The European Commission is assessing a request to form a joint venture with original project developer Parkwind.

The wind farm 46km off Zeebruge will feature MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines and is due online next year.

Jan De Nul, meanwhile, has been confirmed by Parkwind as engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor for Northwester 2, as reported last week by reNEWS.

The company will be responsible for the design, purchase, construction and installation of 23 foundations, as well as the transportation and installation of cables and wind turbines.

Jan De Nul will kick off the works in June 2019.

The company's Northwester 2 project manager Stan Logghe said: “With this project, we will have the honour of being the first marine engineering company to build the world's largest offshore wind turbines at sea, a great milestone, not only for us but also for the offshore wind industry."

Northwester 2 is due to be fully operational by 2020.

Image: MHI Vestas