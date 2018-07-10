Articles Filter

EU OKs Belgium offshore stakes

Eneco, Engie given green light to take interests in Mermaid and Seastar 

EU OKs Belgium offshore stakes image 10/07/2018

Eneco and Engie have been cleared by the European Commission to take shareholdings in the 235.2MW Mermaid and 252MW Seastar projects off Belgium.

Brussels has given the green light to the Dutch and French companies to join Belgian developer Otary for the construction of the wind farms.

The trio have proposed the creation of a joint venture to build out the projects, according to the Commission.

Both sites will feature Siemens Gamesa 8.4MW turbines and are due online by end-2020.

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.