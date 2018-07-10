EU OKs Belgium offshore stakes

Eneco and Engie have been cleared by the European Commission to take shareholdings in the 235.2MW Mermaid and 252MW Seastar projects off Belgium.

Brussels has given the green light to the Dutch and French companies to join Belgian developer Otary for the construction of the wind farms.

The trio have proposed the creation of a joint venture to build out the projects, according to the Commission.

Both sites will feature Siemens Gamesa 8.4MW turbines and are due online by end-2020.

Image: reNEWS