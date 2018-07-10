Dulas weighs wind data impacts

Wind farm developers should give careful consideration to site monitoring technology as a deviation of 5% from expected performance can impact a project's returns by up to 15%, according to a new report from consultancy Dulas.

The study, 'Enhanced Data and Enhanced Returns: Getting the best from wind monitoring technology', sets out the factors developers should consider when selecting between met masts and remote sensing units and how the choice can affect project profitability.

“As a result, it’s easy to overlook issues such as a site’s accessibility, ground conditions or difficult terrain, all of which can cause a project to incur additional and unforeseen costs and delays."

Marsden added: “Developers and investors must bear in mind that the choice between met masts and remote sensing units is not a zero-sum game.

"Both have a role to play in an integrated approach to wind resource assessment that factors the technology, site conditions and project timeline and resource budgets into the decision-making process.”

Images: FreeImages, Christian Wagner