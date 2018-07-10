EDF puts storage to the test

EDF is testing US outfit Natron Energy's battery technology to evaluate its possible use for energy storage projects connected with grid-scale renewables schemes.

Natron's technology uses Prussian Blue electrode sodium ion chemistry and will be tested at EDF's laboratories in France.

26 Jul 2017 Prussian Blue dye is commonly used in blueprints but can also store and release energy in the form of sodium ions, the companies said.

“Its widespread availability, low cost and low sensitivity to temperature extremes, make this environmentally friendly technology a potential game-changer for sustainable energy storage solutions,” they added.

EDF R&D battery group head Laurent Torcheu said: “As a leading utility company and a European leader in renewable energies, we’re intrigued by the potential of Natron Energy’s new battery cell technology for grid storage applications.

“We are continually evaluating and testing technologies that can further our goal in creating a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable planet.”

Natron Energy business development vice president Salil Soman said: “We are very excited to enter into this evaluation agreement for our new battery technology with EDF.

“This agreement is an important milestone to further validate the unique aspects of long life, low cost, and enhanced safety of our new Prussian Blue sodium ion battery technology.”

