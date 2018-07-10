Beatrice takes flight path

Belgium-based NHV Group has been awarded a contract by Siemens Gamesa to provide helicopter services to support construction of the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in Scotland.

NHV will use Airbus Helicopter H175 aircraft for the job.

22 Feb 2017 NHV base manager Jamie John said: “We at NHV are delighted that Siemens Gamesa have selected NHV to partner with them in the construction of the Beatrice offshore wind farm.

“NHV have been involved in the construction of the Beatrice offshore wind farm since April 2017 and we are looking forward to further support this exciting renewable energy project with Siemens Gamesa.”

Beatrice, in the Moray Firth, will feature Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due to be completed in 2019.

Image: JFMS/NHV