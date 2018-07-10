Articles Filter

Berlin 'needs' offshore boost

Think tank says extra 5GW required to meet overall 2030 RE target

Berlin will need to boost Germany’s 2030 offshore wind goal by 5GW to 20GW, add 4GW of onshore wind and 5GW of solar power each year, if the country is to reach a 65% renewables target by the end of the next decade, according to think-tank Agora Energiewende.

In addition, the power grid will need to be modernised to enable it to transport more electricity.

This will all be possible at “very moderate” cost and with technology already available, Agora said.

The 4GW a year increase in onshore wind would be below growth levels seen in recent years. For example, in 2017 about 5.3GW of new onshore wind was added.

The current annual rate of solar expansion would need to double to reach 5GW, Agora said.

The new 2030 goal would add an average €0.004 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to Germany’s current EEG levy projections.

The levy is a surcharge on electricity prices to support the expansion of renewables. In 2018, the levy is €0.0679 per kWh.

