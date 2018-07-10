Scots tidal sails for Canada

Scottish developer Sustainable Marine Energy’s Plat-I floating tidal device has left UK shores and is en route to Canada for deployment off Nova Scotia.

The trimaran platform left Liverpool on board US shipping company Atlantic Container Line’s Atlantic Sky containership.

Schottel subsidiary Black Rock Tidal Power has applied to the Nova Scotia Department of Energy for permission to install the platform at Grand Passage for a minimum trial period of three months.

The device featuring four 70kW Schottel SIT 250 turbines was previously tested in the Connel Sound off Oban in Scotland.

It is expected the trimaran platform will be kitted out in Canada with six 4-metre rotor turbines to form a 420kW device.

