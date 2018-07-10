Total forges Brazilian green link

Brazilian semi-state company Petrobras has signed a memorandum of understanding with French companies Total and Total Eren to explore joint onshore wind and solar developments in the South American country.

Petrobras has interests in four wind farms totalling 104MW and also owns a 1.1MW solar photovoltaic R&D plant in Rio Grande do Norte.

Total is involved in both solar farm development and the production of PV cells.

Last year the company purchased an indirect stake in Eren Renewable Energy, which was renamed Total Eren.

"The MoU is non-binding but indicates the willingness of the companies to work together to develop projects in these segments," Petrobras said.

