NextEnergy soaks up UK sun

Investment company NextEnergy Solar Fund has acquired a portfolio of 10 operational UK solar plants with a total capacity of 66.8MW.

The projects are the 15.3MW Hook, 7.6MW Whitley and 5MW Chilton Cantello in Somerset, the 7.2MW Saundercroft and 5.4 Burrowton in Devon, the 5MW Crossways and 4.8MW Wyld Meadow in Dorset, the 6.1MW Blenches in Wiltshire, the 5.7MW Raglington in Hampshire and the 4.6 Knockworthy in Cornwall.

All 10 plants were connected to the grid between 2012 and 2014 with either renewable obligations certificates or feed-in tariffs.

The acquisition brings NextEnergy Solar Fund's operating portfolio to 85 assets with a total capacity of 689.4MW.

