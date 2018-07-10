Articles Filter

Turbines to continue giant steps

Make report says competition to spark up to 15MW machines

Competition in the turbine market will spur a new generation of giant machines, according to research by consultancy Make.

The company predicts onshore hardware of over 5MW with rotors of 160 to 175 metres, and offshore machines of 12MW to 15MW with 200 to 250-metre rotors.

However, there will be logistics and transportation challenges with larger onshore rotors, Make said.

“Industry will consider two parallel developments tracks for blades on next-generation platforms, one with conventional cost-effective single-piece technology and the other with split blades for logistic constrained sites,” it added

Offshore projects do not face the same logistics barriers as onshore projects, as the supply chain is built closer to ports, MAKE said.

