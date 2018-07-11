Articles Filter

Senvion, Total tango in Argentina 

EPC agreement to build the 50.4MW Malaspina wind farm

Senvion has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract in Argentina from Total Eren for the 50.4MW Malaspina wind farm.

The project, located on the east coast of the country, will feature 14 Senvion 3.6M114 machines.  

Installation is scheduled to start in the first half of next year, the German manufacturer said.

Senvion chief sales officer David Hardy said: “We are pleased to announce a further construction in Argentina. It reflects Senvion's global growth strategy and thus our commitment to the promising wind market in Argentina and South America as such.”

Total Eren global head of business development Fabienne Demol said: “Malaspina confirms Total Eren's strong and continuous efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity in a country where we are active with 150MW of wind projects and 30MW of solar projects under construction.”

Senvion added that it is currently agreeing final terms for further agreements in South America.

Image: Senvion

