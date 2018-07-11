Windfloat wire win for Chinese

Chinese cable manufacturer Hengtong has won a deal to supply an export cable for the WindPlus consortium’s 25MW Windfloat Atlantic project off Portugal.

The company will deliver and an 18km 150kV wire to Rede Electrica National, the Portuguese grid operator. Installation is also included in the scope.

The deal is the company’s first floating offshore wind contract, according to execuitive president Li Ziwei.

“The European market is of strategic significance to Hengtong Group’s globalisation. We understand it is the high-end market which requires high standard, thus, Hengtong will team up with some of the best local European companies to execute the project,” he added.

Windfloat will feature three MHI Vestas 8.3MW turbines atop Principle Power floating foundations.

The project, which is due online in 2019, is being developed by a group which includes EDPR and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Image: Principle Power