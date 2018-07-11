BMT vision for Njord Offshore

Njord Offshore has contracted consultancy BMT to design two 23-metre mid-range crew transfer vessels.

The vessels will be powered by MAN D2862 engines, giving an expected sprint speed of 25.5 knots carrying 11 tonnes of deadweight. Delivery is expected in July next year.

BMT recently designed the 27-metre Njord Zenith and Njord Zephyr CTVs, which were built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards in China. The same shipyard will build the new vessels.

BMT technical director Jago Lawless said: “We have refined the hull design based on real data we have taken from our existing 26-metre and 21-metre vessels that are currently operating throughout Europe.

“The offshore energy market is moving at pace and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with Njord Offshore to deliver a superior technical solution that’s fit for purpose.”

Image: impression of one of the new CTVs (BMT)