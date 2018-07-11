Atlantis turbines need repair

Simec Atlantis is to remove two tidal turbines from its flagship 6MW MeyGen Phase 1A in the Pentland Firth off Scotland after discovering faults.

Atlantis will retrieve two 1.5MW Andritz Hammerfest Hydro machines later this month for inspection and maintenance by the turbine supplier following diagnosis of a generator fault by onboard monitoring systems.

The remaining Andritz turbine and Atlantis’ own AR1500 turbine were said to be continuing to generate power.

It is the second time Atlantis has retrieved Andritz machines for repairs since they were installed between November 2016 and January 2017.

All three were removed last year to allow the German fabricator to implement system enhancements before redeployment.

The project formally completed its construction and commissioning phase in March and is currently in the warranty period, said Atlantis.

MeyGen Phase 1A has generated over 8 gigawatt-hours to date, it added.

Image: Andritz turbine at MeyGen (Simec Atlantis)