Ontario 'to cancel' 18MW wind farm 

The new Progressive Conservative government in the Canadian province of Ontario is planning to cancel WPD Canada's 18.45MW White Pines wind farm, according to local media reports.

The nine-turbine project is under construction and nearing completion, the reports said.

White Pines was issued with a 'Notice to Proceed' in May by the Independent Electricity System Operator.

However, this was during campaigning for the provincial elections and against electoral practice, the reports added.

Legislation will be introduced by the new government to cancel the project once the summer session starts on 11 July.

