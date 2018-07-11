Siemens Gamesa Africa double

Siemens Gamesa has secured contracts from a consortium led by Mainstream Renewable Power to supply turbines to two wind farms in South Africa totalling 250MW.

A total of 109 2.3MW 108 machines will be provided for the 140MW Kangnas project near Springbok in the Northern Cape and the 110MW Perdekraal East wind farm northeast of Ceres in the Western Cape.

01 May 2018 Turbine delivery will start in early 2019, with both projects expected to be completed in 2020.

The deals also include 10-year service agreements.

Siemens Gamesa South Africa managing director Janek Winand said: “We are proud to offer services with a localised team based in Johannesburg with long lasting experience and determined to generate value for South Africa by creating jobs, supporting local manufacturing and driving development projects within local communities.”

