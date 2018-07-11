Articles Filter

EDPR files to build Moray West

Consent application made to Scottish Ministers for up to 85 turbines

EDPR files to build Moray West image 11/07/2018

Portuguese developer EDPR has filed a planning application for an around 1GW Moray West offshore wind farm off Scotland.

The company has asked Scottish Ministers for the green light for up to 85 turbines with tip heights of 285 metres.

Moray West is located 22.5km from Caithness on the Smith Bank in the outer Moray Firth.

Several foundation options are under consideration at the wind farm, which could enter construction in quarter 1 2022 subject to a positive consent decision and the securing of a route to market.

The project is adjacent to the Contracts for Difference-backed 950MW Moray East, which is also being developed by EDPR and is due online in 2022.

