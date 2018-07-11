Hornsea 2 prizes for EEW, ABB

Danish developer Orsted has awarded two major contracts for the 1.4GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm project in England.

EEW has been appointed to produce all 165 monopile foundations for the project, which is due for completion in 2022.

"Orsted and EEW have successfully completed many projects together in the past. We thank Orsted for the trust they have placed in us again,” said EEW chief executive Heiko Mutzelburg.

ABB has meanwhile landed a $150m contract with the Danish outfit to provide switchgear, transformers, reactors and harmonic filters to the wind farm, which will be located off Yorkshire.

The company said the order was the first to arrive as part of a five-year framework agreement that has been inked with Orsted.

President of ABB power grids division Claudio Facchin said: “We are delighted to partner with Orsted for this strategic long term technology alliance and work towards our common goal of integrating more renewables into the grid.”

Hornsea 2 will feature 165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines with 167-metre rotors.

