Beatrice jacket fitting complete

Seaway Heavy Lifting has installed the last of 86 jacket foundations at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The vessel Stanislav Yudin completed the task, having taken over jacket duty from the Oleg Strashnov after pile installation on the project was complete.

The wind farm, which is located in the Moray Firth, is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Beatrice will comprise 84 Siemens 7MW turbines and is expected to be fully operational in 2019.

Image: Beatrice Offshore Wind Ltd