Modus adds commercial muscle

UK subsea outfit Modus Seabed Intervention has appointed Luke Barnes as commercial manager.

Barnes (pictured) has previous experience in the industry in commercial roles with CodaOctopus and, most recently, Global Marine Group.

Modus commercial director Nigel Ward said: “Luke has a strong commercial background and is recognised as being particularly knowledgeable in the offshore renewable energy industry, which will be a clear asset to Modus as we continue to innovate and target our ambitious growth plans.”

Barnes said: “I feel privileged to be a part of this journey, which is an exciting time for the offshore industry.”

Image: Modus Seabed