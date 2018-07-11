EWT shines on New York solar

Emergya Wind Technologies and Distributed Sun are teaming up to build 75MW of US community solar projects in New York State.

Construction on the so-called Sun8 portfolio, for which development began in late 2016, is due to start this year.

The projects are supported by New York State Energy & Research Authority and NY Green Bank.

EWT head of business development Eric Holton said: “We applaud the firm and bold commitments to climate protection and clean energy technologies from state officials.

“Our partnership with Distributed Sun exceeded our expectations and together we look forward to contributing to energy choice, via both distributed wind and solar projects, in the United States and around the world.”

