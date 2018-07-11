Articles Filter

California sun starts to rise image 11/07/2018

US developer 8minutenergy Renewables has energised phases one and two of Capital Dynamics' 328MW Mount Signal 3 solar photovoltaic project in Calexico, California.

8minutenergy expects to bring Mount Signal 3, which forms part of the 800MW Mount Signal solar farm, to commercial operation by the end of the year.

Capital Dynamics acquired the project from 8minutenergy last year. Under the terms of that deal, the latter company continues to be the project developer. 

8minutenergy chief executive and founder Martin Hermann said: “We’re proud to hit this exciting phase of the Mount Signal solar cluster.

"This project is important to the Imperial Valley’s future given the amount of abundant and reliable solar power that will be delivered to the region for decades to come.”

Image: Pixabay

