Azure hits 160MW PV home run

Indian renewables developer Azure Power has won the rights to build a 160MW solar project in the Uttar Pradesh region of the Asian country in an auction conducted by the local development agency.

The company will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corp for electricity generated by the project.

The facility, which will bring Azure's Uttar Pradesh portfolio up to 260MW, is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

The company's founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “We are pleased to announce our win in Uttar Pradesh, and with this we have once again demonstrated our strong project development, engineering, and execution capabilities."

Image: Pixabay