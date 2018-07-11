Enel packages Canadian storage

Enel X Canadian subsidiary EnerNOC is to deploy an energy storage system in Ontario for Amhil North America, a packaging company for the food services industry.

The 2.34MW lithium-ion battery project will be installed at Amhil's facility in Mississauga.

Under the terms of the deal, EnerNOC will purchase, install and operate the battery on behalf of Amhil North America. Enel will also use its DEN.OS1 optimisation software to monitor and control the storage system.

The project is scheduled to be deployed in the second half of this year, and is expected to help Amhil save 20% in energy expenditure over an 11-year contract.

Enel X North America head Michael Storch said: “Our customised energy storage system will help Amhil optimise its energy usage and costs, expand its existing demand response program, as well as boosting the energy resilience of its local food packaging facility.”

Enel X is the Italian company's new business unit dedicated to innovative products and digital solutions for the energy sector.

Image: Enel's storage facility at Tynemouth in the UK (Element Power)